Frankfort school employee accused of promoting prostitution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Frankfort Independent Schools employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly promoting prostitution.

Albert Wade, 36, was booked and charged with promoting prostitution – two or more prostitutes.

Two days after Wade’s arrest, FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly released a statement, saying in part the school was made aware of the investigation on Friday, July 29, immediately addressed the situation and cooperated fully with the Frankfort Police Department.

“Although the alleged incidents did not occur on school or district property, our facilities were used for parts of the investigation,” Satterly wrote. “These instances did not occur while students were in the building.”

She added Wade had not been in the school buildings since before the first day of school, and she’s working with police to determine the district’s next steps.