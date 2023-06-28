Parents of missing child found, Frankfort police say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)

6/28/23, 12:16 p.m.

The parents of the child were found, Frankfort police said in an update, adding that “no other details will be released at this time.”

6/28/23, 10:39 a.m.

Frankfort police are searching for the parents of a child who was found at the Riverview Apartments Wednesday morning.

According to Frankfort police, a child whose name is possibly Rider and is between 3 to 4 years old was found walking around the Riverview Apartments off of Rilley Road.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding his parents or legal guardians.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at 502-875-8582.