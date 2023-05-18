Frankfort police: Man kills woman in home on Equestrian Way, investigation underway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Frankfort police say a man killed a woman in a home on Equestrian Way on Wednesday night.

According to police, the domestic-related incident happened around 9 p.m. Officers were called to the home where they found a man had shot and killed a woman.

Police say they’re treating this as a homicide investigation.

It’s unclear what the relationship between the man and woman was.

The names of either person involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates