UPDATE: Roads have reopened in Frankfort following Sunday morning car crash

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The Frankfort Police Department says roads have reopened following a single-vehicle car crash Sunday morning.

The department says the collision happened at the intersection of East Main Street and Winding Way. A driver fell asleep, veered off the road, and hit a utility pole.

All traffic was blocked between Schenkel Lane and Douglas Avenue.

Repairs took several hours.