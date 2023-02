Frankfort Police investigating after dog attacks juvenile

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- ABC 36 is following a developing story out of Frankfort.

Frankfort Police confirm to us that a juvenile was attacked by a dog Saturday morning on Elkhorn Drive. Police could not confirm the severity of the attack or the condition of the juvenile.

Police are expected to release more information later today.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we know more.