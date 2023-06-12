Frankfort man sentenced to 10 years for 2020 Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Frankfort man was sentenced to 10 years on Monday for killing a man in Lexington in 2020.

Theodrick Tillman was arrested on July 19, 2021, in the shooting death of Deshawn Jimerson.

On Nov. 20, 2020, Jimerson’s body was found under an SUV in a drainage culvert at Winchester Road and Midland Drive. Investigators initially thought he died in a car accident until the SUV was removed and Lexington police realized he’d been shot.

After the incident, Tillman was charged with murder, criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender.

His murder charge was later amended to criminal facilitation to murder.

Tillman has already served 739 days.