Frankfort man accused of sexually assaulting child

William Jackson was indicted on rape and sodomy charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Frankfort man admitted to police investigators he sexually assaulted a child in May 2020, according to court records cited by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 36-year old William Jackson was indicted on charges of rape and sodomy.

He was interviewed by police last month at Second Street School, according to the report. He used to be a bus driver for the school district, but no longer works there, according to the report. The crimes Jackson is accused of committing were not connected to his position in the school system, according to the report.

He was arrested March 21, 2022. His bond was set at $250,000.

He’s due in Franklin Circuit Court for arraignment on April 8, 2022, according to the report.