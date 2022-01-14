Frankfort, Lexington residents among those named to state boards

Everything from state fire commission to respiratory board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 14, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Colby Kirk as County Judge/Executive of Martin County.

— Appointed Dr. Larry Benz as a member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Dr. Larry Benz of Louisville is the President and CEO of Confluent Health. He replaces John Chilton, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2028.

— Appointed David Duncan and Sandra Hughes as members of the West End Louisville Advisory Council.

David Duncan of Louisville is the owner of Cedar Cafe and shall serve for a term expiring Sep. 29, 2024.

Sandra Hughes of Louisville is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Sep. 29, 2022.

— Appointed Chris Black and Wayne Briscoe as members of the Kentucky Fire Commission. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Ricky King.

Chris Black of Petersburg is the captain at the Burlington Fire Protection District and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2025.

Wayne Briscoe of Frankfort is the fire chief for the City of Frankfort and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2025.

Ricky King of Central City is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2025.

— Appointed Max Bishop as a member of the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Max Bishop of Louisville is a senior environmental project manager at Micro-Analytics Inc. He replaces Mason Chamblee, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Aug. 17, 2022.

— Appointed Kelly Bass as a member of the Statewide Council for Vocational Rehabilitation.

Kelly Bass of Glasgow is a vocational rehabilitation counselor. She replaces Dana Elbert, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 27, 2024.

— Appointed Sharon Raymond as a member of the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Sharon Raymond of Goshen is an ultrasound technician at Norton Healthcare. She replaces Donovan Fornwalt, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 16, 2023.

— Appointed Dr. Sonia Compton and Sheila Thornsberry as members of the Kentucky Board of Respiratory Care.