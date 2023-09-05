Frankfort inmate who jumped out of transport vehicle dies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/5/23, 3:29 p.m.

The inmate who jumped out of a transport vehicle one week ago today has died, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said.

Hollon died from multiple blunt force injuries on Aug. 31. Ginn released that information today.

She was 21.

She died after allegedly jumping out of the transport vehicle’s window on Coffee Tree Road in Frankfort.

8/30/23, 11:25 a.m.

A Franklin County Regional Jail inmate who was being transported Tuesday night allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to Frankfort police, Brianna Hollon jumped out of the transport vehicle’s window around 10:30 p.m. while the van was driving.

The 21-year-old was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating how Hollon allegedly escaped custody.