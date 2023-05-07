Frankfort hosts Downtown Derby Celebration

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The capitol city hosted its’ own derby celebration Saturday as hundreds went to downtown for a big event.

The Frankfort Downtown Derby celebration returned for its’ second year. The community had its own version of the triple crown- which featured a Peddle for the Posies adult bike race; a Bounce for the Roses bouncy horse race; and a Rebecca Ruth Bourbon Ball speed eating contest.

Other organizations and businesses in downtown also held hat making, stick horse racing, and jockey silk painting.

“Really fascinating ways to celebrate the awesome state that is Kentucky. And give people who may not get to Louisville today a little taste of the derby celebration, which I think makes this part of Kentucky so important and unique,” says Dr. Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, who is on the planning committee for the event.

“It’s a generational thing. My mom would bring me. And then we would do this all day. We would start at 8, go to the derby breakfast, and then do all the activities. So it just means a lot taht i can be a mom now and do the derby activities and watch the horses. And we may have a little jockey over here, who knows,” says Katima McMillan.

Saturday also marked the last day of Frankfort’s Hot Brown Trail, which was featured in around twenty different restaurants