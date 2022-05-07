Frankfort holds Downtown Derby celebration

Events included jockey silks making, stick horse racing, and a "Bounce for the Roses" horse race.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Festivities continued in the capital city Saturday, with Frankfort holding its’ Downtown Derby Celebration.

Streets were closed off as hundreds went downtown to shop at local stores and eat at restaurants. Events included jockey silks making, stick horse racing, live music, and a “Bounce for the Roses” horse race.

A screen was brought in for people wanting to watch the derby.

Food vendors also had root beer samples, kettle corn, and a Kentucky Derby favorite- mint julips.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together,” said Robin Antenucci, the executive director for the Frankfort Tourist Commission. “Lots of visitors come in from all over the state to celebrate the derby in Frankfort before they go on to Louisville. So, it’s very important for the community, in particular this year, after a couple of difficult years. It’s very important to have these merchants and our attractions get some business and some visitors.”

Antenucci said they plan to bring back the event next year and make it even bigger and better.