Frankfort couple wins $225,000 lottery prize

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Frankfort couple has won a $225,000 lottery prize!

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, stopped at Circle K on Schenkel Lane in Frankfort last Saturday to cash in a previous win off a scratch-off ticket when the husband bought Cash Ball tickets. The next morning, he looked at the winning numbers and realized he won.

“I pulled up the winning numbers when I saw the Cash Ball number, 23 matched in the first line,” he said in a press release. “I looked at the next line and that’s when I saw where all the numbers matched. I looked at it about three times. I had a hard time believing it.”

The couple drove to lottery headquarters Monday where they received a check for $160,878.57 after taxes.

The two had retired but returned to work part-time. They say now, they’re going to go back to retirement to spend more time with family. They also told officials they look forward to being able to pay off their house and be debt free.