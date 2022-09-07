Frankfort businesses, musicians team up to donate books to Eastern Kentucky libraries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two Frankfort businesses have teamed up with musicians for a book drive for eastern Kentucky libraries damaged by flooding.

Poor Richard’s Books and Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe are teaming up with Ben Sollee and Mark Charles to host an outdoor concert and book drive.

The concert is set to help rebuild school libraries in Letcher County that were wiped out by the floods.

Organizers say the event will take place on Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at 235 West Broadway Street in downtown Frankfort.

If you’d like to donate, the drive is accepting hardback books, appropriate for children in grades K-8 that are in new or in great condition. Monetary donations can be made online or dropped off at Poor Richard’s Books.

Checks should be made out to “Letcher County Board of Education” and have “libraries” in the memo.