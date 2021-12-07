Four Roses Distillery opens new visitor center, remembers legacy

Tuesday, Four Roses Distillery celebrated the opening of its newly constructed visitor center.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four Roses Distillery is celebrating the opening of its newly-constructed visitor center, and honoring the legacy of one of its beloved brand ambassadors.

Tuesday, Four Roses Distillery cut a ribbon on its new 14,446-square-foot visitor center in Lawrenceburg, which includes a gift shop, four tasting rooms, a new bar called ‘Bar 1888,’ and an archive space dedicated to Four Roses brand ambassador and historian Albert “Al” Young.

“When we first came here to Lawrenceburg, they just had the distillery. And there wasn’t much more else. And it’s grown so much since then,” said Young’s wife, Gretchen Young.

According to his son, visitors would request him as a tour guide because he was so good at it.

“He was an avid fan of history. I learned so much from him about the world,” said Young’s son, Marc Young.

Young died on Christmas Day two years ago, but according to his wife, he had seen the beginning of the visitor center’s construction, and was excited for the archives space.

“He loved the archives–he was an historian also. And we’d collect things, and no matter where we were, he’d go in and say ‘look, there’s an antique store, let’s go find something for Four Roses,’ but he would just be delighted with this,” said Gretchen Young.

The Al Young Archive Collection is a display that shows the range of Four Roses bottling since its beginnings in 1888. Much of the research showcased in the archives is Young’s work.

“He was our brand ambassador and he was with our company for over 50 years. He meant so much to everyone who came here at Four Roses. Part of his job was an archivist, so he worked tirelessly to find old memorabilia, old bottles, so we found a way to thank him by dedicating our archive space to him. So we’re excited about that,” said Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

According to Elliott, as a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Four Roses Distillery sees about 90,000 visitors a year.

“Bourbon tourism keeps picking up. We have more people coming through. And the modern bourbon consumer is really looking for that elevated experience, and that’s what we’re trying to offer here,” said Elliott.

Four Roses officials were joined by Governor Andy Beshear and Lawrenceburg and Anderson County officials to celebrate the opening.