Four people jailed after Wayne County burglary

$30,000 worth of stolen property lands four people in jail in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation by Deputy Cody Neal into a burglary on Harris Road has led to the arrests of four Wayne County individuals. Deputies say on October 16th, over $30,000 of property was stolen including farm equipment, a vehicle, tools, and other miscellaneous items.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Neal’s investigation took him to several locations interviewing suspects and in an attempt to locate the stolen items. On October 19th, deputies say they found a pickup truck, pull trailer and numerous farm tools from Slagle Criswell Road, O P Link Road and Clayton Lyons Road.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Eric W. Rhule, Johnathan A. Ferrell, Ernest E. Brooks and Shawn Guffey all of Monticello, Ky. were charged and arrested for receiving stolen property over $1,000.00 but less than $10,000.00.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing with more charges and arrests expected.