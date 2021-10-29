Four people hurt, one cut from vehicle during rush hour crash in Lexington

Lexington Police say someone in the pickup truck that caused the four-vehicle collision ran from the scene, only to return later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Afternoon rush hour traffic in Lexington was snarled Thursday near a busy intersection following a four-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital, including one person who had to be cut-out of their vehicle, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say at 5:38 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling on the inner loop of Man O’ War Boulevard near Beaver Creek Drive when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic and collided with three other vehicles.

Police say someone in the pickup truck got out and ran from the accident scene, only to return later. Investigators say they are still trying to determine who was driving the pickup truck and why the driver crossed over into the other lanes.

As of this writing, no one had been charged.

Police say one person had to be cut-out of their vehicle. Investigators say four people ended up being taken to the hospital but that none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

Traffic was backed-up following the crash. Vehicles were detoured onto Beaver Creek Drive while the accident scene was cleared. Police say that stretch of Man O’ War was closed for about an hour-and-a-half.