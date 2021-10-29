UPDATE: Madison County bridge project progressing after setbacks

UPDATE POSTED OCTOBER 29, 2021 AT 4:51 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – After setbacks, the bridge replacement project on Maple Grove Road/KY 1984 in Madison County is progressing.

A work delay had occurred on the bridge that was determine unsafe during a routine review in part because of contractor staff shortages. Additionally, material failures with some of the concrete required that the bridge end bents be removed and replaced.

Beams were set for the new bridge on Wednesday, with the bridge deck to be poured soon. The anticipated completion date for the work is Wednesday, December 1. The project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program.

From Friday, Oct. 29 through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the bridge area at milepoint 2.035 will remain closed until the new bridge is in place.

The location is on a side road with the intersection of Tates Creek Road/KY 169 over Tates Creek, around six miles from the Valley View Ferry.

Drivers can take Newby Road to Bogie Mill Road to Barnes Mill Road/KY 1876 as an alternate route.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED APRIL 15, 2021 AT 3:51 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a bridge project scheduled to begin.

The bridge located on Maple Grove Road/KY 1984 in Madison County was determined unsafe for the traveling public. Inspectors from District 7 examined the bridge during a scheduled routine review.

The bridge was closed April 23, 2020 due to the condition of the superstructure. The weight limit was three tons at that time.

The project was awarded to Todd Johnson Contracting Inc. for the amount of $406,422.46. The anticipated completion date is Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The work is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program.

Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improving the safety, and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access, and mobility for all Kentuckians.

For more information on Bridging Kentucky, and other bridge projects, please visit: https://www.BridgingKentucky.com

Monday, May 17 – 7 a.m.

Maple Grove Road/KY 1984

prelimininary operations (including clearing and grubbing) will begin on Monday, May 17

the bridge area at milepoint 2.035 will remain closed until a new bridge is in place

the location is on a side road with the intersection of Tates Creek Road/KY 169 over Tates Creek

this is approximately six miles from the Valley View Ferry

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.