Four KY fallen firefighters honored during Memorial Weekend

EMMITSBURG, MD (WTVQ)- Four Kentucky fallen firefighters have been among the more than 100 being honored this weekend in Maryland.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosted its 42nd memorial weekend in Emmitsburg.

Each firefighter’s name is inscribed on a bronze plaque to become part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifice.

Among those in Kentucky who died in the line of duty were Fire Chief Jerry “Steve” Ferrell of the Monticello Fire Department; Battalion Chief Jonathan Jacobs of Georgetown Fire and Rescue; firefighter John Martin of the Louisville Fire Department; and firefighter Sean McAdam, also of the Louisville Fire Department.

Events included a candlelight service on Saturday, and the memorial service Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Governor Beshear ordered flags to half staff to coincide with the service and to honor Kentucky’s fallen firefighters and all who died in the line of duty.