Founding member of Honor Flight Kentucky dies

U.S. Army Aviation veteran Phillip Pittman was 75-years old

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A founding member of Honor Flight Kentucky has died.

Phillip Pittman was president of Honor Flight Kentucky, which takes veterans on flights to Washington, D.C. to see their dedicated memorials at no cost as a way to honor them for their service and sacrifice.

He was part of the group that founded Honor Flight Kentucky in 2015.

He served 26-years in Army Aviation, retiring in 1991 as a Lt. Colonel.

He served two tours in Vietnam, along with tours in Germany, Korea to go along with several state-side assignments.

He lived in Versailles with his wife of 55-years, Connie.

He died Wednesday at the age of 75.

The visitation and memorial service will be Sunday, April 10 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 3421 Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.

The visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service set for 3:00 p.m.

Pittman will be laid to rest next week in Tennessee.