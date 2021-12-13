Foul play suspected in death of Letcher County woman: KSP

82-year-old found dead in home Sunday.

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State troopers suspect foul play in the death of an 82-year-old woman in Letcher County.

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at approximately 3:17 p.m, the KSP at Post 13 in Hazard received a call in reference to an unresponsive female on Trent Drive in the Whitesburg community of Letcher County.

Troopers and detectives responded and located 82-year-old Lois Adams, of Whitesburg, dead inside the home.

At this time, foul play is suspected and an autopsy is scheduled, troopers said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at (606) 435-6069. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Scott Caudill.