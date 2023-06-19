Foul play suspected in death investigation of Floyd Co. woman

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police suspect foul play in a death investigation of a Floyd County woman, officials said Monday afternoon.

According to KSP, the death occurred Sunday at a home on Arkansas Creek in Martin.

The victim was identified as Amber Spradlin, 39, of Prestonsburg.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County coroner.

No other information surrounding the death was immediately released.

KSP is still investigating.