Foul play not suspected in deadly Pike County house fire

65-year-old woman found dead inside home

PHELPS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 65-year-old woman died early Wednesday in a house fire in Pike County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Pikeville troopers received a 911 call at about 12:14 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire on Fifth Street in the Phelps community. Emergency personnel found Teresa Fields dead in the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, according to the KSP.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Josh Scott. Detective Scott was assisted on scene by a Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Kentucky State Police Arson Investigator, Phelps Volunteer Fire Department, Kimper Volunteer Fire Department and Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department.