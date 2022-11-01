Fortune Feimster announces tour stop in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Comedian Fortune Feimster is bringing her Live Laugh Love! tour to the Lexington Opera House next year.

Tickets for the Feb. 19, 2023 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Feimster says she named the tour because of those signs you see in a lot of mom’s homes. “And when I got older, I realized I too had one of those signs and thought ‘uh oh, I’m becoming my mom.’ What that means will be revealed on the tour. Plus, who doesn’t want to live, laugh, and love?” she said.