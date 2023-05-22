Fort Campbell honors nearly 8,000 fallen service members with visual reflection

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fort Campbell honored nearly 8,000 fallen service members who have died since 9/11 during a ceremony last Friday.

Gold Star and surviving families, soldiers and veterans gathered to pay tribute during the ninth annual Boots on the Ground Display Ceremony.

The 7,890 boots lining the ground with an American flag in each one honors those lost since Sept. 11, 2001, both on and off the battlefield. Approximately 700 of those boots represent Fort Campbell soldiers. Thirty-one boots are new from this time last year.

“Sadly, we have added 31 new boots to this display since last year’s ceremony – including the tragic accident on March 29, where we lost nine Screaming Eagle Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion of the 101st Aviation Regiment,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.

The boots are arranged chronologically by the date on which the service member died. The name, rank, date and place of death of each fallen service member are listed on a tag on each boot that was placed by volunteers and family members. Many constructed of tan-colored, cattlehide, others of black leather, these boots have been donated throughout the years.

The 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell are hosting “Week of the Eagles” from May 19-25. The boot display, a Week of the Eagles kick-off event, is available for viewing until May 29.