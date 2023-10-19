Former WTVQ meteorologist Frank Faulconer dies at 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former WTVQ meteorologist Frank Faulconer has died, according to radio talk show host Jack Pattie. He was 100.

Faulconer was a longtime meteorologist at WTVQ until he pursued radio in the 1980s.

In 2016, Rep. Andy Barr honored Faulconer, his great uncle, on the House floor for his decades of service to the community.

“[Faulconer] later transferred to Channel 36 where his career soared as a TV and weather broadcaster until 1986,” Barr said. “There, he developed a reputation for having a melodious, baritone voice with a colorful and entertaining style and delivering the daily weather forecast.”

He retired in 2001.

On his 93rd birthday — June 16, 2016 — Frank Faulconer Day was declared in the city of Lexington.

Faulconer was also a World War II veteran and accomplished radio broadcaster.

He graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington.