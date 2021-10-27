Former UK women’s coach Mitchell presents holiday concert

Holiday concert benefiting Fayette County Public Schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Former Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell is ready to spread Christmas cheer, announcing a holiday-themed concert – Coach Mitchell Presents Christmas in Kentucky – on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET at the Lexington Opera House. All proceeds from the event will benefit character and leadership development among students in Fayette County Public Schools in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation.

Tickets to the event go on sale Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.com and the Lexington Opera House box office (859) 233-3535 or www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. Tickets range from $25 to $50 with all proceeds going directly back to the Lexington community. In addition to ticket sales, holiday merchandise will be available for purchase at the event with all proceeds going to the same cause.

“What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than by singing some holiday classics and raising money for a good cause? Jenna and I are so excited for this special night and raise much-needed funds to help the students in Fayette County,” Mitchell said. “This night will combine two of my favorite things in Christmas music and helping this amazing community that has given our family so much. I hope everyone will join us to have a good night and help the youth of our community in the process.”

Mitchell will be performing at the concert with the Coach Mitchell Band, which features an all-star lineup of musicians. The Coach Mitchell Band recently recorded a Christmas album, which will be released Nov. 1st. More information on the album and the Coach Mitchell Band can be found at CoachMitchellBand.com when the site launches later this year.

Matthew and Jenna have been instrumental in helping the Lexington community since they arrived in Lexington nearly 20 years ago. Over the past four years through the Mitchell Family Foundation, Matthew and Jenna have donated over half a million dollars to various programs and projects that benefit character and leadership development in Fayette County Public Schools.

To join Matthew and Jenna’s many fundraising efforts that help Central Kentucky, visit www.mitchellfamily-foundation.com.