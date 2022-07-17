Former UK Swimmer speaks out on Woman of the Year nomination of transgender athlete

"This is yet another slap in the face to women"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines is speaking out after the NCAA released its nominees for the ‘Woman of the Year’ award, which includes University of Pennsylvania’s nominee, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

In a tweet made on Friday, Gaines said “Being the real girl in that photo and also UK’s nominee for woman of the year, this is yet another slap in the face to women. First a female national title and now nominated for the pinnacle award in collegiate athletics. The NCAA has made this award worthless.”

In March, Thomas finished first in the women’s 500-yard freestyle, becoming the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA division one title.

Thomas made national headlines after that win, as many argued male to female transgender athletes have a physical advantage over other women.

And this isn’t the first time Gaines has spoken out, she’s previously showed her support for the ‘Transgender Girl Athletics Ban’ in the State which just recently went into effect as law.

This is what Gaines had to say back in April after State lawmakers voted to override Governor Beshear’s veto on the bill.

“I’ve received, obviously, some backlash, calling me transphobic and things like that but I think the people saying these things are completely missing my point and my argument because I always want to be respectful of everyone, no matter who you are, and by no means am I saying that transgender athletes should not compete”

Gaines also went on in another tweet Saturday that said “This award combines athletic performance with academics, service and character. What character has Thomas shown other than sheer selfishness and entitlement.”

The woman of the year will be named at January’s NCAA convention.