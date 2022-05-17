Former UK star Rajon Rondo accused of threatening woman with a gun in Louisville

The woman filed for an emergency protective order against Rondo, according to ESPN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former University of Kentucky basketball star Rajon Rondo is accused of threatening a woman with a gun at her home in Louisville, according to ESPN.

TMZ Sports first detailed the allegations against Ronda, who just wrapped up his 16th season in the NBA.

The woman filed for an emergency protective order (EPO) against Rondo on Friday in Louisville, according to the report. ESPN obtained a copy of the EPO.

The woman claims Rondo and a child were playing video games last Wednesday when she asked the child to separate some laundry. Rondo reacted angrily, ripping the game console out of the wall and smashing several items in the house, which upset the boy and another child in the home, according to the report.

The woman says Rondo said to her, “you’re dead” before he left the house, only to return a short time later with a gun and demanding to see one of the children, according to the report.

She says Rondo pulled the child outside, allegedly while still holding the gun, while yelling at the child, according to the report. He then demanded to see the other child, who also came outside at which time Rondo yelled at both of the children for being afraid of him, according to the report.

The woman called former interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Yvette Gentry, who came to the house, according to ESPN.

Rondo would not allow Gentry to enter the home, according to the report. The woman says she locked herself in the house with the children and eventually Gentry told her Rondo had left and Gentry had his gun, according to the report.

The woman says in the EPO that she fears for the safety of the children and that Rondo has a history of “volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior,” according to the report.

A judge granted the EPO, which includes a provision that Rondo must stay at least 500 feet away from the woman and the children and must temporarily surrender any firearms to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the report.

The NBA is aware of the situation and is gathering more information at this time, according to ESPN.

Messages left by ESPN to Rondo’s representatives weren’t immediately returned, according to the network.

Rondo, a Louisville-native, is a four-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion.