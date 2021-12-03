Former UK star Mike Edwards among three NFL players suspended for misrepresenting vaccination status

The three-game suspension is without pay for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols

NEW YORK, NY (WTVQ/ESPN) – Former University of Kentucky football star, Mike Edwards, who is a Super Bowl winning safety and nickelback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was one of three players suspended for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN.

According to the report. Edwards, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown and free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III, who was waived by Tampa Bay in August, misrepresented their vaccination statuses.

All three players are now vaccinated and admitted wrongdoing to the NFL during the investigation, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Edwards’ and Brown’s three game suspensions are without pay, according to the report.

All three players accepted their discipline and will not appeal, according to ESPN.

Edwards and Brown will be eligible to return to the Tampa Bay lineup for the team’s Dec. 26 game against Carolina.

Edwards wore a mask when he met with reporters at the beginning of training camp, which was required for unvaccinated players. Asked about his vaccination status at the time, Edwards said, “I don’t really want to talk about vaccinations really. It is what it is. I don’t really want to get into that,” according to ESPN.

Asked whether he would change his mind, Edwards said, “I don’t know. We’ll see,” according to the report. After that, Edwards didn’t wear a mask when speaking with reporters.

Edwards forced a fumble in last week’s victory over Indianapolis and leads Tampa Bay with three interceptions this season. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in the second week of the season after returning two interceptions for touchdowns against Atlanta.