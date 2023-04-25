Former UK Police Department K-9 Baska dies









LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former University of Kentucky Police Department K-9 who served for seven years died Monday.

K-9 Baska joined UKPD in 2010 where she was the agency’s second narcotics detection canine and the first to be certified in tracking, article recovering and building searches, according to a Facebook post from the University of Kentucky Police Department.

She and Officer David Duncan had numerous arrests and were responsible for removing illegal narcotics from the community, UKPD added.

Baska retired in 2017 and lived with Duncan and his family on their farm.

“We are thinking of the Duncan family during this hard time and we thank K9 Baska for her service to the community,” police said.