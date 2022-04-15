Former UK football player a ‘person of interest’ in Dallas murder

DALLAS, TX (WTVQ) – Former University of Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who was a rookie last season with the Dallas Cowboys, is a ‘person of interest’ in a Dallas murder case, according to Dallas Police.

Investigators say security camera video appears to show Joseph among a group of people who fought with 20-year old Cameron Ray on the same night Ray was shot and killed following a fight on March 18, 2022.

Joseph admits he was at the scene, but not involved in the deadly shooting, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the Dallas Cowboys are looking into Joseph’s involvement.

Joseph was a second-round selection of the Cowboys in 2021. He played in 10 games his rookie season. He started two games and recorded 16 tackles for the season.

In college, he played in 20 games, 11 at LSU and nine at Kentucky.

He started nine games in his lone season at UK in 2020.

He finished with 25 total tackles, four interceptions, a PBU and a tackle for loss at UK.

In 2020, he was named Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele).

In 2019, he made the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.