Former UK football coach arrested in Lexington

Hal Mumme arrested early Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former University of Kentucky head football coach was arrested in Lexington early Friday morning.

Lexington police arrested Hal Mumme at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Lexington just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. According to his arrest citation, Mumme is charged with criminal trespassing second degree and resisting arrest.

Mumme was the head UK football coach from 1997 to 2000. He’s due in court for an arraignment Friday at 1 p.m.