Former UK defensive coordinator Matt House to join LSU staff

House will join LSU after the NFL season. He currently is the linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WTVQ) – Former University of Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House has become the first coordinator hired by new LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly.

House will be the Tigers defensive coordinator. Currently, he’s the linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, a job he left the University of Kentucky for in 2019.

LSU considered several other candidates for defensive coordinator, including current University of Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, who chose to remain in Lexington with the Wildcats.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a prepared statement. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops. He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense.”

House is a Michigan native who attended Michigan State and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2001. Before coming to Kentucky, he had previous college coordinator experience at Florida International in 2015 and at Pittsburgh in 2013-14.