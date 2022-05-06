Former Trigg County teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

Ashley M. Wells accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student

Cadiz, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – In January 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 began an investigation into allegations of sexual contact between a Trigg County Public School teacher and student. The investigation revealed that Trigg County High School teacher Ashley M. Wells, 34 years old, allegedly had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student in 2016 in Christian County.

According to State Police, the investigation was presented to a Christian County grand jury which returned an indictment for Sexual Abuse 1st Degree on April 29, 2022. Wells was arrested on May 4 for violation of KRS 510.110 Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and lodged in the Christian County Jail