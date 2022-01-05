Former state Rep. Darryl Owens dies

Owens was 84 years old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former state Rep. Darryl Owens died on Tuesday. Many took to social media to share condolences for the 84-year-old Louisville native.

Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay shared sympathies saying, “ Kentucky lost a legend, pioneer & statesman in Rep. Darryl Owens. My love & prayers for his family. A great legal mind, honorable Judge & the conscience of the Ky House who fought for right. Honored to serve with him. Greater honor to know his friendship. One of the very best.”

Charles Booker took to Twitter to say in part, “Tonight, I am heartbroken. Rep. Darryl Owens, a lifelong public servant and advocate for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and my predecessor in the Kentucky House of Representatives, has passed.”

According to the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, Owens devoted his life to public service and civil rights. He was the first black assistance prosecutor of Louisville police court. He was the first black assistance Kentucky attornery general and handled legislation on collective bargaining for public employees, landlord-tenant issues, minority vendors, vehicle emissions testing ordinances, hazardous waste sites and Jefferson County residency requirments, according to the commission.

Owens became increasingly involved with civil rights issues as an attorney, community leader and president of the NAACP.

The politician was also a Democratic Party member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, representing District 43 since 2005. Owens retired from the House in 2018.

You can read more about his accomplishments HERE

Funeral arrangements have not yet been shared.