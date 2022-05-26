Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to healthcare fraud and money laundering

The restitution in the case totals more than $2.5 million

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to healthcare fraud and money laundering connected to the pharmacy he owned, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Robert Goforth admitted the pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed Medicare and Medicaid for prescriptions that were never picked up and would still be sold later.

The report says Goforth fraudulently billed the insurance programs $945,000. The restitution in the case totals more than $2.5 million, according to the report.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.

Goforth served in the Kentucky House, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison counties. He resigned from office last August. Prior to that, he lost in the gubernatorial GOP primary to then incumbent Matt Bevin during Bevin’s failed re-election bid.

Goforth made headlines in April 2020 following a domestic violence incident involving his wife. According to police reports, his wife said Goforth tried to hog-tie her, hit her on the forehead and tried to strangle her with an ethernet cord while their three children were inside the home.