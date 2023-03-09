Former Somerset police officer arrested, indicted on 22 charges

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Somerset police captain Mike Correll was arrested and indicted on 22 charges, including burglary, abuse of public trust, trafficking methamphetamine and more.

According to an investigation by Kentucky State Police, current Somerset Police Chief William hunt “became aware of suspicious activity” involving the retired captain. Hunt asked KSP to investigate.

Correll was arrested Wednesday and is charged with the following:

Burglary 1st degree

Burglary 3rd degree (10 counts)

Tampering with physical evidence (4 counts)

Abuse of public trust under $10,000

TBUT or DISP controlled substance U/$10,000 (2 counts)

Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree 1st , 2 or more grams, Methamphetamine

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Official misconduct 1st degree

Unlawful access to computer 1st degree

Correll retired as a captain on Nov. 1, 2022.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates