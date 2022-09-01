Former Scott County coroner John Goble pleads guilty to perjury

John Goble

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Scott County Coroner John Goble was back in court Thursday morning, this time at the state level. In court, Goble pleaded guilty to perjury after admitting to using a county vehicle to transport donors’ eyes to West Virginia for personal profit, when he claimed he was using his daughter’s vehicle.

Goble was facing six other charges at the state level, but those charges were dropped after a plea deal.

Goble is also facing federal charges. He was arrested in 2018 and charged with stealing guns and ammunition from Kentucky State Police and storing them in his office. He’s admitted he conspired with a Kentucky State trooper to commit the theft. The property was valued at more than $40,000.

“Mr. Goble’s health, he couldn’t go through a trial. And this is the one count that Mr. Roberts and I negotiated a plea on. And he agreed to take no position on probation. Mr. Goble has retired,” said Goble’s attorney Fred Peters.

For the federal charges, Goble faces one to five years of prison and a $250,000 fine.

He’s due back in federal court for his sentencing later this month on Friday, Sept. 23.

Goble will be sentenced on the perjury charge on Monday, Oct. 3.