Former Reds’ pitcher Browning to speak at EKU First Pitch

World Series winner, threw a perfect game

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Tom Browning, the only Cincinnati Reds pitcher to throw a perfect game, will be the featured speaker at the Eastern Kentucky University Baseball First Pitch Dinner on Feb. 11, 2022.

The annual First Pitch Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. in Alumni Coliseum and will include a silent auction.

In addition to winning the 1990 World Series, Browning is responsible for one of just 23 perfect games in MLB history.

Individual tickets are available for $60 and include dinner. VIP Packages are available for $100 and include dinner, one drink ticket and a signed item from the EKU baseball team.

On Sept. 16, 1988 Browning did not allow a hit or a walk against the Los Angeles Dodgers on his way to tossing the 13th perfect game in baseball history.

Browning was drafted by the Reds in 1982 and made his Major League debut in September of 1984. He earned a spot in the rotation in 1985 and put together one of the great rookie seasons ever enjoyed by a Major League pitcher. His 20 wins were the most by a rookie since 1954 and the most by a Reds rookie since 1899. He finished in the league’s top 10 in wins, starts, innings pitched, strikeouts and shutouts.

His rookie performance merited a second-place finish in league Rookie of the Year voting and won him The Sporting News Rookie Pitcher of the Year Award.

In 1990 the Reds swept the heavily favored Oakland Athletics in the World Series. Browning earned the win in Game 3, after allowing three runs on six hits in six innings of work.

Browning pitched 11 seasons with the Reds before ending his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1995. He finished with a career record of 123-90 and a 3.94 ERA. He led the National League in starts four times and pitched 200 or more innings six times in his career.