Former Owsley Co. circuit court clerk of over 40 years dies

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mike Mays, the former Owsley County circuit court clerk for over four decades, died last week. He was 74.

Mays retired in 2021 after a sudden illness, according to the clerk’s office.

He was born in Booneville in 1948 and was a member of the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church. He served during the Vietnam War in the Navy.

Mays was married to his wife of 25 years, Sheila, and had two daughters and a son.

His visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Owsley County High School gymnasium. Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home.