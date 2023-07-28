Former Owensboro schools superintendent charged with sexual solicitation of minors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The former Owensboro schools superintendent was arrested Thursday for allegedly soliciting minors.

Matthew Constant was arrested after an investigation by Kentucky State Police in late May upon allegations of a “relationship” between Constant and an unknown-aged student.

The investigation resulted in search warrants for Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.

Constant, 51, is charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor (12 years or older) and tampering with physical evidence.

KSP says the investigation has spanned into other states; additional charges are likely.