Former One Parent Scholar House site director appears in court for alleged rape, sexual abuse of child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington’s One Parent Scholar House site director has been arrested and is charged with rape and sexual abuse of a child.

27-year-old Adam Wieser, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in his office, he was in court on Monday.

Wieser waived his right to a formal arraignment, he remains in jail on a $150,000 bond and is due back in court next week.

We reached out to Community Action Council who sent us the following statement:

“The Community Action Council (CAC) considers the safety and security of its Head Start students its top priority. A report was received by CAC regarding its Site Director at One Parent Scholar House, in response to which he was immediately removed from his position. Pursuant to its procedures, CAC made a formal report to the appropriate regulatory agencies. On Friday, CAC learned that criminal charges were brought against the former Site Director as a result of the ensuing investigation. The former Site Director is no longer affiliated in any way with CAC and is not permitted on any of its properties. This matter is in the hands of the Lexington Police Department at this time, and further information will become available as it proceeds through the Court system.”

Wieser is due back in court next week.