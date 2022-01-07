Former NFL star sentenced to prison in Lexington fraud case

Clinton Portis was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home detention

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former NFL star running back Clinton Portis was sentenced Thursday in Lexington to six months in federal prison and six months of home detention in a health care fraud case, according to federal court documents.

Portis is one of 15 former NFL players involved in the multi-million dollar scheme. According to court documents, Portis admitted he conspired with other former NFL players to submit false expense claims to a fund that helps retired pro football players pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Portis has already paid $99,294 in restitution, according to court documents.

The scheme was orchestrated by former NFL player Robert McCune, who has also pleaded guilty in the case, according to court documents.

Portis is scheduled to self-report to prison in March, according to court documents. Upon his release from prison, he’ll be on supervised release for three years, according to court documents.

None of the former players involved in the fraud case live in Lexington. The case was prosecuted in federal court in Lexington because the company that operates the fund had a processing center in Lexington.

Portis played in the NFL from 2002-to-2012. He rushed for nearly 10,000 yards in his career. He earned about $43 million during his playing days, but faced money problems upon his retirement, according to court records.