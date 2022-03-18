Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night.

According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).

The charges stem from a crash that happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to the arrest citation, police responded to the intersection of W. 914 Bypass and Oakhill Road after a call regarding a vehicle collision with injury. Once on scene, police say an EMS unit was found with damage to the front portion, along with another vehicle.

The arrest citation states there were two EMS workers in the unit who were transporting a patient at the time of the collision.

The citation states the officer on scene took a statement from a man who observed the collision. According to the witness, he checked on the individual in the car to see if she was hurt and noticed a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana. The witness says he observed Crozier disregard the red light at the intersection causing the EMS unit to hit the rear passenger portion of her car.

According to the arrest citation, the officer made contact with Crozier and also smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and noticed slurred speech from the 22-year-old.

The citation states Crozier submitted to a preliminary breath test and registered a .168. Crozier was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Once at the hospital, the citation states Crozier became agitated and aggressive while displaying violent behavior with the nursing staff, screaming and cursing very loudly. The arrest report states Crozier was carried out of LCRH and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

ABC36 News has reached out to Somerset Police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.