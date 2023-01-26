Former Louisville jail officer sentenced to 3 years for excessive force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Kentucky jail officer convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate has been sentenced to three years in prison.

WDRB-TV reports that Darrell Taylor acknowledged during a sentencing hearing Wednesday he made a mistake and took responsibility for his actions as an officer at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

The inmate suffered serious injury, including a broken and displaced jaw.

Officials say evidence at trial included a video showing the encounter.

The director of the detention center testified that the force shown in the video was not consistent with training.