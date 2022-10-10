Former Louisville corrections officer convicted of using excessive force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Darrell Taylor, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer, was found guilty last week of using excessive force against a pretrial detainee.

According to video evidence presented at trial, Taylor was seen grabbing the detainee, throwing him to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the face and head until he appeared to lose consciousness. Taylor then lifted the detainee’s body and slammed him face-first into the ground.

The detainee suffered serious injuries, including a broken and displaced jaw.

At trial, the director of LMDC testified that the force shown on the video was inconsistent with training provided to officers.

Taylor will be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2023.