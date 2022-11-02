Former longtime Kentucky congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Longtime Kentucky congressman Romano L. Mazzoli has died in Louisville. He was 89 when he died Tuesday.

The Democrat represented Louisville and its suburbs in Congress for 12 terms before retiring in 1994.

Mazzoli was elected from the 3rd District to his first term in November 1970.

A federal building in downtown Louisville is named for him.

He accepted no political action committee contributions and limited contributions to $100 rather than the $1,000 limit.

In the 1980s, he co-authored major immigration legislation that passed in Congress.