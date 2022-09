Former Lexington nurse accused of killing patient pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Baptist Health nurse accused of killing her patient appeared in court Friday morning and has pleaded not guilty.

Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, motions were filed in court. Those motions will be heard in her next court appearance on Sept. 15.