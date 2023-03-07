Former Lexington councilman charged with terroristic threatening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Lexington councilman was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a gun at someone and firing two shots in their direction.

Michael Wilson is charged with terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment from this incident. Police say no one was injured.

He was arrested in the 300 block of Wilson Street and was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Wilson was a councilman from 1986 to 1993.

He’s scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.