Former Lexington Catholic basketball player coaching local underserved youth

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- There aren’t many people in the gym who are taller than former Lexington Catholic High School basketball player Reece Potter. The incoming Miami of Ohio University freshman stands at seven feet and one inch tall.

This summer, he’s helping to build up Lexington’s undeserved youth to stand at his stature.

Potter’s first ever basketball camp, held at his alma mater, drew about 25 young players on July 22 and 23.

“(Camps) were always a big part of the summer coming together and having fun,” said Potter. “That was a big inspiration to just have the community together.”

As Reece prepared to leave Central Kentucky he had an idea about how to stay in touch with his roots. A way to give back to the undeserved community in Lexington through basketball was the answer.

What a fun morning at the first @ReecePotter18 Basketball Camp! The fmr @LexCath_BBall player & his trainer, fmr @KentuckyMBB talent Daniel Orton, are giving back to the underserved community in #Lexington one dribble at a time. Catch the full story at 11 p.m. on @ABC36News. pic.twitter.com/X2cIna6sYy — Forrest Tucker (@ForrestTuckerTV) July 22, 2023

For Potter, his experiences seeing some of his youth basketball teammates struggle with travelling to expensive tournaments or even getting daily transportation to practice was the start of his mission.

“I was always fortunate enough to drive my teammates to camps and tournaments and having them stay with me,” said Reece.

The support of his high school teammates and trainer, former University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Daniel Orton, made the day possible as well.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this. What Reece wanted to do with his camp is phenomenal,” said Orton.

For the entire morning, the gym was filled with laughter and the campers were all smiles.

“I can learn a lot and it’s fun to learn a lot,” said C’Onna Simpson.

“I get to see people that I saw when I played on my old girls team,” said Erin Rogers.

One camper even challenged Orton to a game of one on one. The only problem was the over seven-foot-tall professional basketball player had quite the advantage.

Orton says that young people are always looking up to Reece and his counselors because of their tall frame or high skill levels, but making sure children have role models of high character is more important.

“Kids like this need consistency. (Adults need to) be in their lives,” said Orton.